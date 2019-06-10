Police seek witnesses to Sunday night crash in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are looking for witnesses to a crash Sunday night.

A motorcycle and car crashed around 6:30 p.m. on Route 611 (North Delaware Drive), near the old municipal beach.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The police department's accident reconstruction team is investigating, but police say anyone who has more information or witnessed the crash can call them at 610-250-6634 or email rcelia@easton-pa.gov.