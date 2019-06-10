Police seek witnesses to Sunday night crash in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are looking for witnesses to a crash Sunday night.
A motorcycle and car crashed around 6:30 p.m. on Route 611 (North Delaware Drive), near the old municipal beach.
The motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The police department's accident reconstruction team is investigating, but police say anyone who has more information or witnessed the crash can call them at 610-250-6634 or email rcelia@easton-pa.gov.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police: Man shoves girlfriend down stairs, chokes her daughter
The victim told police that the suspect punched her in the faceRead More »
- Man allegedly armed with an apple charged in Apple iPhone robbery
- Lane restrictions in place for Allentown due to construction, replacement projects
- Phillips Pet Food employees donate more than $2k to animal rescue group
- East Penn School district gets a new look
- Chris Brown coming to PPL Center in September
- Lehigh Valley Animal Save fights against farm animal abuse
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Firefighters return to Perry chemical plant for 3-alarm fire
- Updated Ex-Reading mayor to report to prison in Kentucky on Thursday
- Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
- PHOTOS: Hazmat, evacuations in Mohrsville area of Berks
- Chris Brown coming to PPL Center in September
- Family of 5 escapes fire in Palmer Township
- Updated Police: Man shoves girlfriend down stairs, chokes her daughter
- Updated Health Beat: Training the brain to smell again
- Updated Woman gets jail time in crash that killed teen in Kenhorst
- Updated Man allegedly armed with an apple charged in Apple iPhone robbery