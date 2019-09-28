Police seeking man who stole register from business

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Pa. - Police are looking for a man who stole a register from a local business.

The incident occurred on September 19th.

A report by police said an unknown man forced his way into The Bees Knees Bakery located at 3001 Moyer Road in Hellertown.

Once inside, the man stole a Clover All-In-One POS system worth $1,400, said police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact officials in Dublin at 215-249-9191.