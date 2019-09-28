Police seeking man who stole register from business
SPRINGFIELD TWP, Pa. - Police are looking for a man who stole a register from a local business.
The incident occurred on September 19th.
A report by police said an unknown man forced his way into The Bees Knees Bakery located at 3001 Moyer Road in Hellertown.
Once inside, the man stole a Clover All-In-One POS system worth $1,400, said police.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact officials in Dublin at 215-249-9191.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Defense: Man in Easton standoff case tried to commit 'suicide by cop'
The prosecution argues Jeffrey Folkner wanted avoid the consequences and 'go out in a blaze of glory.'Read More »
- Easton mayor helps renovation crews at community center
- Salisbury Township cops to wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Owner of lab company with location in Lehigh Valley accused of defrauding Medicare
- Pennsylvania state police: Missing 90-year-old man found safe
- History's Headlines: A township called Hope
- Northampton County DA supports award to encourage community policing
Latest From The Newsroom
- Convicted child killer sentenced for attempted prison escape
- Deaths of Berks siblings still a mystery after autopsies
- Updated Defense: Man in Easton standoff case tried to commit 'suicide by cop'
- Updated NJ man injured after being attacked by cow
- Updated Reading sports, entertainment venues now part of ASM Global
- Easton mayor helps renovation crews at community center
- Yuengling, Hershey's team up to craft limited-edition brew
- Salisbury Township cops to wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Turnpike traffic stop turns up kilo of cocaine, $30K in cash
- 7-year-old Kaya helps save the planet