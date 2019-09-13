Police: Traffic stop for no license plate turns up meth, pot, heroin
Officers find hundreds of empty heroin baggies
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After Allentown police towed a car for not having a license plate, a search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a host of drugs.
Officers were on patrol about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Ninth and Hamilton streets, when they came upon a Honda CRV with no license plate, according to court records. Police stopped the car at Lumber and Walnut streets.
The people in the car couldn't provide police with a license plate, registration card or insurance card, according to records. Police allege they also smelled the "strong odor" of burned marijuana in the car.
Police towed and inventoried the vehicle. Authorities said Derick L. Hymans, of Avenue A in Palmerton, was sitting in the front passenger seat, when the car was pulled over.
An inventory of the vehicle allegedly turned up pot, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine in the front passenger seat area. Authorities allege they also found hundreds of empty wax baggies commonly used to package heroin.
When Hymans was taken into custody, police said they found nearly $3,000 cash in his wallet.
The 27-year-old now faces four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, four misdemeanor counts of drug possession and a single misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned Hymans early Thursday morning, setting bail at $250,000.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 18.
