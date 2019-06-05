Police: Vehicle owner catches teen who slashed tires

MGN

N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catasauqua teen is facing assault and criminal mischief charges after allegedly slashing someone’s tires and then the vehicle’s owner.

North Catasauqua police were dispatched to Sixth Street in the borough shortly before 9:45 p.m. Sunday to investigate a criminal mischief report.

A homeowner there reported seeing a man slash the tires on the family’s SUV with a knife, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage, according to court records.

Her husband ran after the alleged vandal, later identified as Michael Carter. Carter’s pursuer managed to catch up with him, prompting Carter to swing a knife at the man, according to records.

Carter cut the victim’s hand, but that didn’t prevent the man from tackling, disarming and holding the 18-year-old in place until police arrived.

Authorities charged Carter, of Front Street in Catasauqua, with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment and a summary count of harassment.

District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned Carter Monday morning, setting bail at $20,000 with a 10 percent cash option. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 13.