Police: Woman leaves 3 kids in car and hits the casino floor

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A New Jersey woman will have to face Lady Justice after allegedly leaving three children in a car to tempt Lady Luck at the casino Saturday night.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to the Wind Creek Casino shortly after midnight on Sunday to investigate a report of three kids left alone in a car. Police said the children were 8 years old, 3 years old and 11 months old, according to court records.

Video surveillance from the casino allegedly shows Milady Borda taking the children to her car shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to records. Video surveillance then shows her hitting the casino floor about 8 minutes later. Police said the car was not turned on.

Borda, of Elizabeth, N.J., left the casino floor about midnight. It's not clear from court records her relationship to the children.

Police charged the 38-year-old with two felony counts of child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment. District Judge Alan Mege arraigned her Sunday morning, setting bail at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option if approved by pre-trial services.

The 10 percent option was approved, and Borda was released from custody on Monday after someone posted $2,500 cash bail on her behalf. Borda's next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Aug. 30.