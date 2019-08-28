Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Berks County man who scaled an old blast furnace at SteelStacks in Bethlehem was back in court Wednesday.

Jonathan Wallace was at the center of a 21-hour standoff with police negotiators in July.

His attorney said despite obvious mental health issues, the 25-year-old is competent to move forward with the charges.

Wallace was all smiles entering Northampton County court for his preliminary hearing Wednesday, despite the fact that he has been unable to post the $15,000 bail and remains in jail.

Even if he was able to bail out, his defense attorney says he has no permanent address and is now listed as homeless.

Wallace is charged with risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment and trespassing stemming from the July incident that not only put himself at great risk, but law enforcement as well.

He kept emergency responders at bay for 21 hours before finally climbing down from the blast furnace, authorities say.

Both the defense and prosecution are trying to work out a plea deal for mental health treatment. The case could be moved to mental health court.

His defense is trying to work out an agreement that would get him released from jail and allow him to live with his father in Delaware.

"My understanding is that, that is where he will reside, but there will obviously be a mental health treatment requirement that he would comply with any mental health treatment at that point," said Edward Penetar, prosecutor.

An arraignment date has been set for November 21, but both the prosecution and the defense say they hope to have an agreement worked out before then.