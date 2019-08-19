Possible power surge forces evacuations in Catasauqua

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Several homes were evacuated after an apparent power surge in Catasauqua.

The fire department was called to the 800 block of Bridge Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews at the scene say residents were told an issue with a transformer during a storm sent a power surge into several homes, causing an odor that smelled like burning electrical wire.

There were no fires, crews said, but residents had to leave as firefighters checked their homes just to make sure nothing was burning.