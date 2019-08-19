PPL project combines art and energy efficiency
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project combining art and energy efficiency had refrigerators serving as the canvas for painters.
PPL hosted the painting project Sunday afternoon during the Pride in the Park Festival in Allentown.
Five local artists each painted a refrigerator collected as part of PPL's appliance recycling program.
A display near the artists showcased the components of a refrigerator that are recycled after customers replace their old refrigerators with more efficient ones.
