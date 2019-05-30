Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying

EASTON, Pa. - A man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend faces new legal jeopardy for allegedly trying to convince her from prison to make herself scarce during the trial or at least lie on the stand.

Authorities charged Jeffery Spencer with witness intimidation after officials at Northampton County Prison intercepted repeated phone calls in which he allegedly tries to convince the victim to recant her story. District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the 40-year-old Wednesday, setting bail at $75,000.

Bethlehem police in August 2018 charged Spencer with aggravated assault of an unborn child, simple assault and other offenses for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, who was nine months pregnant at the time. While in county prison, authorities allege he made a series of phone calls to the victim, beginning the same month he was arrested.

Court records indicate that all inmate phone calls are recorded and that inmates are made aware of that fact.

Investigators allege Spencer had said in the phone calls that he was frustrated the victim could potentially testify against him. In the first call to the victim, he reportedly yelled at her, accused her of lying and told her that he hoped her baby died in his sleep, according to records.

In other phone calls, he allegedly instructed her to write a letter to authorities claiming the only reason she accused him of assault was because the police said they’d take her to jail if she didn’t. Spencer allegedly discussed with her lying at his preliminary hearing and suggested she tell prosecutors that she punched herself before calling police to make it look like he assaulted her.

He even asked her to call the prison doctors and tell them he uses a wheelchair. A wheelchair, he reasoned, would go a long way to getting some sympathy from the jury and “that is going to beat out a few of the cases,” according to court papers.

Investigators allege Spencer has made repeated efforts to get the victim not to even show up in court. In January, he called his mother and asked her to convince the victim not to testify. “I need her not to come to court,” he said.

He allegedly called another woman and asked her to call the victim, so he can “make sure this mother(expletive) don’t bring her funky ass to court,” according to records.

The district attorney’s office charged Spencer with three counts of witness intimidation and single counts of obstruction of administrative law and criminal solicitation of perjury. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12, and he’s awaiting an August trial on the assault charges.