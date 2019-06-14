Prosecutors: Pottsville woman helped defraud victims of at least $158k in Grandparents Scheme
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Pottsville woman has been charged after prosecutors say she helped defraud elderly people of almost $160,000.
Yahaira Diaz, 33, was charged with aggravated identity theft, mail fraud, and access device fraud, United States Attorney William M. McSwain said Friday.
The charges stem from her involvement in what is popularly known as a Grandparents Scheme.
Prosecutors say she played a leadership role in the scheme, which she and others allegedly carried out in Allentown and Bethlehem.
As part of the scheme, a person calls an elderly victim posing as the grandchild or an attorney representing the grandchild, prosecutors said.
The caller claims the grandchild is in some sort of legal trouble due to a car accident. The caller says the grandchild needs money for bail or legal representation, and persuades the victim to send thousands of dollars in cash.
The cash is sent via an overnight delivery service to an address where the package is retrieved.
Prosecutors say Diaz engaged in numerous incidents of the Grandparent Scheme, as well as credit card fraud.
Prosecutors say Diaz and others defrauded at least 10 elderly victims of at least $158,000 and attempted to defraud those victims of at least an additional $69,000.
Diaz allegedly identified and arranged for access to residential locations where people she worked with instructed victims to send the fraud proceeds.
Prosecutors say she also recruited additional participants in the scheme, who allowed her to use their houses for the receipt of proceeds.
If convicted, Diaz faces a maximum possible sentence of 72 years in prison, including a mandatory minimum term of two years in prison.
"Crimes like these against our elderly citizens are taken very seriously by law enforcement. The Bethlehem Police Department, working with its Federal partners, will investigate, arrest and prosecute individuals involved in criminal scams like these ‘Grandparent Scams," said Mark DiLuzio, Chief of Police, Bethlehem Police Department.
