Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Slate Belt man arrested in connection with a series of explosions appeared in federal court Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors said Jason Muzzicato, 44, should remain in prison until his trial. A federal judge agreed.

Muzzicato was denied bail because he poses an unreasonable risk to other people and the community, according to court paperwork.

When the FBI and police raided Muzzicato's house in Washington Township Friday, they found several loaded guns and nine explosive devices. He wasn't allowed to have those weapons due to a protection from abuse order against him.

The raid came after several explosions and unexploded bombs found in the Slate Belt area.

Muzzicato said he regularly used methamphetamine for three years.

"Said simply, firearms and explosives and methamphetamine are a lethal combination," court paperwork said.

Residents in Washington Township believe the crime spree started when nails and other material was sprayed on the road back in January.

Investigators say they did find secret levers and compartments inside of Muzzicato's truck to release materials. Police say he had alterations to his truck which would allow him to dump nails and paint thinner on the road, but they're still investigating.

Muzzicato is a suspect in the explosions, but has not been charged. He's currently facing a federal charge of possession of firearms and ammunition while subject to a domestic violence protective order.

Muzzicato faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and a $10 special assessment.

Prosecutors say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Investigators are looking into complaints of car and road vandalism.