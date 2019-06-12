Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial
Loaded guns found in his home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Slate Belt man arrested in connection with a series of explosions appeared in federal court Tuesday.
Federal prosecutors said Jason Muzzicato, 44, should remain in prison until his trial. A federal judge agreed.
Muzzicato was denied bail because he poses an unreasonable risk to other people and the community, according to court paperwork.
When the FBI and police raided Muzzicato's house in Washington Township Friday, they found several loaded guns and nine explosive devices. He wasn't allowed to have those weapons due to a protection from abuse order against him.
The raid came after several explosions and unexploded bombs found in the Slate Belt area.
Muzzicato said he regularly used methamphetamine for three years.
"Said simply, firearms and explosives and methamphetamine are a lethal combination," court paperwork said.
Residents in Washington Township believe the crime spree started when nails and other material was sprayed on the road back in January.
Investigators say they did find secret levers and compartments inside of Muzzicato's truck to release materials. Police say he had alterations to his truck which would allow him to dump nails and paint thinner on the road, but they're still investigating.
Muzzicato is a suspect in the explosions, but has not been charged. He's currently facing a federal charge of possession of firearms and ammunition while subject to a domestic violence protective order.
Muzzicato faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and a $10 special assessment.
Prosecutors say additional charges may be forthcoming.
Investigators are looking into complaints of car and road vandalism.
Police say Muzzicato also had alterations to his truck, allowing him to dump nails and paint thinner on road. Investigators have been looking into complaints of car and road vandalism. @69News— Jamie Stover (@JamieStoverNews) June 11, 2019
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown School Board probes ASD administrators
Sharp questioning by Allentown School District board members of administrative officials highlighted the legislative body's committee meetings held Thursday night.Read More »
- At least 1 pet rescued after fire heavily damages Lower Saucon Township home
- New Palmer elementary school on hold due to pipe dispute
- Not everyone on board as some Allentown residents treat, feed sick foxes
- Family upset son's special needs class was excluded from kindergarten graduation ceremony
- "Winner winner chicken dinner" has literal meaning for man who won $100k
- Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township
- Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- "Winner winner chicken dinner" has literal meaning for man who won $100k
- Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses
- Woman indicted in stabbing death of Schuylkill County jeweler
- Allentown School Board probes ASD administrators
- Reading Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
- Officials in Carbon County investigating how car ended up in creek
- At least 1 pet rescued after fire heavily damages Lower Saucon Township home