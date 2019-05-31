Prosecutors seek 40 years in prison for admitted child molester

EASTON, Pa. - Prosecutors in Northampton County will ask a judge to sentence a Nazareth man to more than four decades in prison after he admitted to sexually molesting boys in his care.

Robert C. Herbst pleaded guilty Friday to four counts of indecent assault and single counts of corruption of minors and possessing child pornography, all felonies. Investigators alleged the 38-year-old sexually assaulted five juveniles at his Nazareth borough home. The victims were known to Herbst.

Northampton County Judge Michael Koury scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. Sept. 13. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors have agreed to withdraw 15 other charges, all of which were felonies. Herbst's guilty plea comes days before he was scheduled for trial.

The negotiated plea did not include a recommended sentence. If the judge sentences Herbst in the standard range, he faces a minimum of seven years in state prison at the high end. But Assistant District Attorney Laura Majewski said she plans to ask the judge for a sentence in the aggravated range, which carries a prison term of 22 to 45 years.

Majewski told the judge that the victims were aware of the plea and will attend sentencing.

Each of the victims was under the age of 13, and Herbst used his first victim to gain access to the others, according to Majewski.

Herbst stood quietly during his guilty plea, answering the judge's ‘yes' and ‘no' questions. Upon his release from prison, he'll be subjected to a lifetime registration as a sexual offender and will be evaluated before sentencing to determine if he should be classified as a sexually violent predator.

Investigators said the assaults took place between roughly January 2016 and July 2018, when a victim first reported the incidents to authorities.

The victim told investigators that he saw Herbst watching pornography and masturbating in front of him and two friends, according to court records. The boy reported to police that he also allegedly saw Herbst perform a sex act on two of his friends, according to records.

Herbst allegedly invited the victim to join him and asked the boy to "whip it out," according to records. When the boy refused his sexual advances, Herbst allegedly tried unsuccessfully to remove the victim's pants, according to police.

Investigators and a caseworker with Northampton County interviewed the other victims, who all provided authorities with the exact same version of what happened in Herbst's home. Each boy referenced the same laptop Herbst allegedly used to watch pornography and the same sex toy he allegedly used by name.

One victim told investigators that Herbst encouraged him to use the sex toy and another alleges Herbst assaulted him on a regular basis for almost a year.

After filing the initial set of charges, police and county authorities conducted additional investigations into other juveniles who had contact with Herbst to assure there were no other victims.

That's when investigators learned of a fifth victim, who was allegedly assaulted five times between January and March 2016. The victim told investigators that Herbst touched him on several occasions. In one instance, the boy asked Herbst what he was doing, and Herbst replied that the victim couldn't tell anyone what had happened.