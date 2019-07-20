Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend
The extreme heat has several public pools in our area extending their hours of operation and running admission specials.
Bethlehem's four city pools will be open for longer than usual, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
In Allentown, the city-owned pools are offering half-price admission for city residents through Sunday.
