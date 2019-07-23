PUC files complaint against Met-Ed in man's electrocution
Seeking $4.5M in civil penalties
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A formal complaint has been filed against Met-Ed after an investigation into the 2016 electrocution death of a Northampton County man.
The complaint, filed Monday, seeks $4.533 million in civil penalties and alleges numerous violations by the Berks County-based company that played a role in Thomas Poynton's death.
Poynton was electrocuted through the ground by a power line that fell in his backyard. The Palisades teacher and his wife were inside their home in Williams Township on July 26, 2016, when they heard a loud explosion, went outside to investigate and stepped onto the grass, not seeing the downed line. Poynton was shocked and killed by the 34,500-volt transmission line. His wife was not seriously injured.
An investigation by the state's Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement found Met-Ed and its contractors used the wrong set of clamps on the transmission lines near the incident. The clamps went against both the manufacturer's recommendations and the requirements of FirstEnergy, Met-Ed's parent company, officials said.
The complaint also alleges that Met-Ed's ground fault protection system failed, allowing the continued flow of electricity to the conductor after it fell to the ground.
The state is asking for $4,533,000 in civil penalties, as well as corrective actions focused on training, supervision, retaining records, and 911 responses.
The complaint also calls for the creation of a Met-Ed program for inspecting, maintaining, repairing and replacing any other conductors containing the wrong clamps.
Met-Ed has 20 days from Monday to file an answer to the formal complaint.
69 News has reached out to Met-Ed for comment but has not heard back.
Poynton's widow and her mom sued Met-Ed in September 2016, alleging the company in charge of the power line was negligent. The lawsuit was settled in February 2019, but the details of the case are sealed.
