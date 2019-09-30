Pumpkin planters seeing a good crop this year despite rainy start to season

The rainy planting season made for a tough season for some farmers, but change came just in time for pumpkin planters.

Roger Unangst proudly showed off his patch in Bath. He says it's the best pumpkin crop he's ever had.

Josh Grim is having a good year too, in Weisenberg Township.

"Probably in the top three for us, as far as crop yield," Grim said.

It started out wet, and fields were unworkable.

"The planting was delayed up to three weeks, close to a month," Unangst said.

Thankfully, it dried out just in time. And the vines are still green, which means the pumpkins are being nourished, and likely to last longer.