Questions remain manhunt continues for man accused of killing wife
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The manhunt continues for a Palmer Township man accused of killing his wife, but questions remain about whether police followed protocol when the victim called for help.
Edgar Himel, 80, is accused of shooting his wife Penny VanTassel-Himel, 66, on July 4. Her body was discovered three days later in their Palmer Township home.
The Northampton County District Attorney's Office says Penny called 911 early in the morning on July 4.
Two officers responded to her home and saw someone who looked like Himel standing in the home, but he wouldn't respond or come to the door. The officers left the home.
Their response to the call is now under investigation.
"Those matters will be handled internally by the Palmer Township police department, as part of an internal review, to determine whether protocol was or was not followed,” said Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli at a news conference on Wednesday.
Chief Jennifer Lyon of Stroud Area Regional Police Department in Monroe County is not involved with the case or investigation but offered insight into what officers do when they respond to a 911 call.
She says each situation is different, and police rely heavily on information first given to them by 911 dispatchers.
"Officers arrive on scene to different calls, and they have to rely on what they've been given and their observations…what did they hear, what did they see, what did they smell…were there any witnesses, neighbors that hear anything,” Lyon said.
“It's not a desk job where your employer can give you a handbook and say 1,2,3 this is how you do it."
Chief Lyon says each department has their own policies and procedures they follow.
Chief Lyon says in her department, anytime there is a question about whether an officer didn't follow proper procedure an internal affairs investigation is opened that reviews everything in question from the top down.
She says it is always in any department's best interest to hold all of their officers accountable for mistakes.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
Police said the 22-year-old was warned to stay away from the victim's homeRead More »
- Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault
- Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
- Salisbury Township residents up in arms about exploding fireworks
- Developer plans to turn Bethlehem building into studio apartments
- Pa. lawmaker crafting bill which aims to cap out-of-pocket costs for people with diabetes
- Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
- Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Ontelaunee
- Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties
- Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley
- Updated Car crashes into building in Spring Township
- Get ready for Amazon Prime Day
- Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
- Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault
- Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
- PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company