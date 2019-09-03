Radio personality Jeff Frank, who raised money for charity, dies at 70

Jeff Frank was the voice many people remember listening to growing up in the 60's and 70's.

Frank started working in radio right out of high school and became known as one of WAEB's good guys.

He later scaled the ranks as sales manager and general manager for both WAEB and The Hawk.

Frank's death has devastated many who worked with him over the years.

"It's sad. I mean he was a good guy," said WAEB Morning Host Bobby Gunther Walsh.

Walsh says Frank was a mentor for him in his early radio days.

Walsh says Frank was a smart guy with great instincts who knew AM radio was changing and made some bold moves to change with it.

"Then in the late 80's he said I'm gonna bring on this guy he's at Rush Limbaugh, and he goes we're going to do a little talk," said Walsh.

Walsh says one thing Frank impressed on him was the importance of giving back.

Frank spent much of his time raising money for charities and causes. Paramount among them was Camelot for Children.

"The very first public fundraiser event they did for Camelot was held in an old army tent in the backyard of the house looking for people to drive by the house on Emmaus Avenue and drop off loose change," said Tom Reilly, Camelot board member.

Reilly says helping the organization for chronically ill children grow was Frank's passion.

But he says Frank's gift was making everyone he met feel important.

"It wasn't a big show weigh things for Jeff Frank it was the little things that he did," said Reilly.

Reilly says the day Frank died, they got together to chat as friends and to talk about a new fundraiser for Camelot this fall.

He says the work will go on, but it couldn't have come this far without the voice of a good guy behind it.