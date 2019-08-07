Lehigh Valley

Rain dampens Cedar Fair attendance but not customer spending

  • Jeff Ward

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 12:32 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:32 PM EDT

Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., the owner of Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom, reported second-quarter revenue of $436 million today despite heavy rain that cut into attendance. Net income was $63 million, or $1.11 per unit.

"While market concerns around an economic slowdown persist, we remain very pleased with how our businesses have performed to date," Chief Executive Officer Richard Zimmerman said on a conference call. "The consumer is feeling good, they're looking for places to come where they can spend time with family and friends."  Food and beverage sales are up, he said, after the company invested in those operations. 

Cedar Fair, which owns amusement parks in 10 states and one in Canada, warned in July that record rainfall in many markets hurt attendance for the first full month of operations. Today, Zimmerman said the company would not update financial forecasts because of the economic environment and the effects of recent acquisitions.

The $436 million in net revenue was a 15 percent increase over the year-ago quarter, but the gain was largely due to a change in Cedar Fair's fiscal calendar that added 64 operating days combined across all parks to the most recent period. The 2019 fiscal second quarter ended June 30, versus June 24 last year. On a comparable calendar basis, revenue was up 3%, or $14 million, as visitors spent 4% more per-capita in the parks. Attendance fell on a comparable-quarter basis by 47,000, less than 1%. 

The net income for the quarter ended June 30 of $63 million included $12 million in expenses for interest-rate swaps and a $9 million benefit from foreign currency conversion.  Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating profitability, was $163 million in the second quarter. On a comparable-calendar basis, adjusted EBITDA was up 5%.

For the first seven months of 2019, revenue was $877 million. That includes the results from two Schlitterbahn water parks in Texas acquired July 1. Zimmerman described the Schlitterbahn acquisition as "a perfect fit." He said the Schlitterbahn brand is "iconic" in Texas, and Cedar Fair will be investing in the parks. 

Attendance at all Cedar Fair parks reached 16.5 million visits in the first seven months, with per-capita in-park spending of $48.59. Revenue from outside the parks, mainly from hotels, was $104 million. The company is trying to add operating days and bring in more revenue outside of the peak months with fall and winter events, such as Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow said the company's goal is to reduce its debt ratio as measured by debt divided by adjusted EBITDA, to below 4 from the current 4.4.  

Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair declared a cash distribution of 92.5 cents per limited partner unit, payable Sept. 17 to holders of record on Sept. 4. A change in the dividend may be discussed later this year, Zimmerman said.

