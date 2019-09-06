Rape victim says attacker hid in the closet before brutal assault

MGN

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man accused of springing from a woman's bedroom closet and raping her was arrested hours later when he showed up at the hospital, where the victim was being treated.

George A. Rosado, of East Fourth Street, faces more than a dozen charges in connection to the early-morning attack inside the victim's Bethlehem home, including rape, sexual assault, reckless endangerment and burglary. District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned the 32-year-old late Thursday night, setting bail at $500,000.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill on Thursday to investigate a reported sexual assault. The 29-year-old victim told police that she had been sexually assaulted by Rosado early that morning.

The victim reported being home with her three children, who were sleeping, when Rosado allegedly emerged from her bedroom closet about 1 a.m., according to court records. She suspected he was high at the time and told police she was "terrified" of Rosado because of a past abusive relationship.

The victim reportedly showed a detective a series of photos chronicling injuries at the hands of Rosado, according to records. Police said a three-year protection-from-abuse order against Rosado had been extended for another year on Aug. 31.

Rosado ignored demands that he leave the house, instead grabbing the victim by the arms, throwing himself on top of her and slashing and raping the woman. The victim estimated the sexual assault lasted about two minutes after which he left.

Badly injured and bleeding, the victim was taken to the hospital by friends, where she underwent surgery. Rosado likely got into the house through a window, and the victim said she didn't realize he was inside.

While police were at the hospital with the victim, Rosado reportedly showed up about 6:45 p.m. under the influence of some drug. Authorities said he couldn't keep his eyes open or his keep his balance.

Police charged him with single felony counts of rape, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, burglary and aggravated indecent assault. He also faces four counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of child endangerment and single counts of indecent assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint, all misdemeanors.

The judge also arraigned Rosado on single counts of simple assault and harassment for allegedly slapping the victim in the face at an East Fourth Street gas station in Bethlehem on Sept. 3. Bail in that case was set at $10,000.

He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 16.