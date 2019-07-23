Recipients worried over possibility of food stamp benefits eligibility requirements being tightened
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The country's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be slimmed down.
The Trump administration says it wants to tighten eligibility requirements, and that's causing anxiety among some local recipients.
Aside from being a mom, Shanequa Morris works full time. She's about to get her first apartment since graduating from Allentown's Sixth Street shelter.
"One thing I notice is the price." It's expensive, she said.
Morris relies on food stamps, but she and millions like her could lose those benefits as the Trump administration, citing low unemployment and a strong economy, wants to close what it calls a loophole that automatically enrolls some families who receive welfare benefits in the program.
According to the Department of Agriculture this affects 3.1 million people. This worries the Sixth Street shelter food pantry.
"If we experience cuts to food stamps I don't think we will have the capacity to serve them," Pantry Director Heather Pritchard said.
Pritchard says during the last government shutdown, when food stamps were suspended, weekly demand doubled. She fears that could now be the norm.
"I don't know if we can serve families the same way we are serving them today," she said.
With a razor-slim budget and a host of new bills set to come, Morris is hopeful food isn't one of them.
"It's guaranteed. I don't take from that it's strictly food," she said of food stamps.
Overall, food stamp users are down from 44 million last year to 36 million this year.
The proposed cuts to the program are expected to save $2.5 billion per year.
The Wolf administration has come out against the cuts, saying it hurts the most vulnerable and will cost grocery stores $100 million in food stamp purchases.
