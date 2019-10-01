Records: Easton attorney took more than $300K from estate, bought Super Bowl tickets
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton attorney has been indicted after officials said he took hundreds of thousands of dollars from the estate of his clients' dead father.
Angelo Perruci, Jr. took more than $300,000 out of the estate and deposited it into several accounts he controlled, according to court records.
Perruci was appointed the administrator of the estate of a man who died on January 4, 2016.
Perruci deposited more than $54,000 into the estate account, court records said.
By April 2016 Perruci had written five checks totaling more than $36,000 and deposited it into his law form's operating account, court records said.
Perruci deposited more than $611,000 into the estate account in February 2017, which he had collected from overseas bank accounts which had been owned by the dead man, court records said.
He then issued 80 more checks totaling more than $300,000 drawn from the estate and deposited them into various accounts he controlled.
Perruci used funds from the estate account to buy, among other things, tickets to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota, court records said.
Perrucci had emptied the estate account of almost all its money by January 2019, court records said.
