Red Cross to provide counselors Saturday for residents affected by police-involved shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The American Red Cross Lehigh Valley-Bucks chapter will provide crisis counselors Saturday to talk to residents affected by Thursday's police-involved shooting in Allentown.
At least two counselors will be on hand at Stevens Park on Sixth and Tilghman streets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, the site will change to Dubbs Church at Fifth and Allen Streets.
The organization will also provide representatives for non-denominational spiritual care. Local religious leaders are also invited to offer support.
The session was being held at the request of the City of Allentown and Promise Neighborhood.
The Red Cross says its volunteers are trained to talk to people to help them cope with tragic events, but they're also trained to listen.
"That's very key because everyone's emotions are different, everyone's feelings are different, so we want to really sympathize and empathize with how people feel," said AJ Suero, the organization's regional communications manager.
