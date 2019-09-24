Rep. Wild says she would support impeachment inquiry if whistleblower complaint withheld

Rep. Susan Wild said that if President Donald Trump's administration continues to withhold the whistleblower complaint at the center of a recent controversy, she would support an impeachment inquiry.

Wild, who represents Lehigh, Northampton and parts of Monroe counties, referred to reports that Trump pushed Ukraine’s leader for help investigating Democrat Joe Biden and his son during a summer phone call.

The whistleblower, whose identity is unknown, lodged a formal complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community, but the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, determined that it could not be forwarded to Congress.

The complaint at least partly involves President Donald Trump's interactions with the leader of Ukraine.

"Because the House of Representatives has thus far been deprived of its ability to check the Executive in the way our nation’s founders intended, I view such an inquiry as the only way to get all of the facts and establish whether this President did, in fact, leverage the disbursement of foreign aid in exchange for Ukrainian interference in our election," Wild said.

Wild continued: