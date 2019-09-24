Rep. Wild says she would support impeachment inquiry if whistleblower complaint withheld
Rep. Susan Wild said that if President Donald Trump's administration continues to withhold the whistleblower complaint at the center of a recent controversy, she would support an impeachment inquiry.
Wild, who represents Lehigh, Northampton and parts of Monroe counties, referred to reports that Trump pushed Ukraine’s leader for help investigating Democrat Joe Biden and his son during a summer phone call.
The whistleblower, whose identity is unknown, lodged a formal complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community, but the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, determined that it could not be forwarded to Congress.
The complaint at least partly involves President Donald Trump's interactions with the leader of Ukraine.
"Because the House of Representatives has thus far been deprived of its ability to check the Executive in the way our nation’s founders intended, I view such an inquiry as the only way to get all of the facts and establish whether this President did, in fact, leverage the disbursement of foreign aid in exchange for Ukrainian interference in our election," Wild said.
Wild continued:
“If these allegations are true, I want to be very clear about what they mean: the President of the United States used his Office—and taxpayer dollars—to coerce a foreign leader to investigate his political rival for purposes of bolstering his 2020 re-election prospects. That would be an unprecedented abuse of presidential power warranting the most severe and swift remedy contemplated in our Constitution: impeachment.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
The Easton City Council discussed a long awaited construction project for the city's South Side neighborhood during a meeting on Tuesday night. The Black Diamond Project is a revitalization of the old Stewart Silk Mill, located at 620...Read More »
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton
- City Center's first lower-priced apartment complex not using NIZ financing
- Rep. Wild says she would support impeachment inquiry if whistleblower complaint withheld
- Man arrested in connection with shooting outside nightclub headed to trial
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- 2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home
- Source says Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Updated City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
- Updated Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday
- Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies
- State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County
- Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton