Police respond to fatal Allentown shooting

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 08:24 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:45 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley coroner's office has been called to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown in relation to a shooting Friday night.

Police responded to the report of a shooting around 7:30 p.m., Capt. Jim Keiser said. Keiser said the shooting was fatal, but could not confirm the number of victims or what led up to the shooting.

A 69 News crew member at the scene said crime tape was set up near St. Luke's Lutheran Church in the 400 block of N. Church Street between 6th and 7th Street.

Multiple police cars and a K-9 are on the scene.

