Republican nominee for Allentown mayor suggests new initiatives to reduce Allentown crime
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown mayoral candidate Tim Ramos is pushing for new initiatives to curb violence in the city.
Ramos, the Republican nominee, outlined proposed changes to help keep the community safe.
There have been at least 25 shooting victims in Allentown since last month.
Ramos says he wants to re-establish community policing and reinstate curfews for children. Ramos also wants to have an emergency summit with Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell and police.
"What is called for here in the city of Allentown is leadership, and strong leadership and true leadership that knows how to lead the way for the city of Allentown and show them that it is safe and that we have an effective plan to keep them safe in their homes," Ramos said.
Mayor O'Connell says he's scheduled walking patrols in the city with police for next week, and will also be launching a new violent crime task force.
Ramos will challenge O'Connell in November's election.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
EPA raises concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from B. Braun plant near Allentown
The EPA raised concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from the B. Braun plant on Marcon Boulevard in Hanover Township.Read More »
- Allentown Fire Department welcomes 3 new firefighters
- Republican nominee for Allentown mayor suggests new initiatives to reduce Allentown crime
- PPL prepares for heatwave
- State laws differ on whether officials can break window to retrieve pets from hot cars
- Animal shelter helps homeless veteran find foster family for his cat
- Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission
Latest From The Newsroom
- USGS: Part of Berks rattled by 2.2 magnitude earthquake
- Suspect charged in killing of Berks man at hotel in Maryland
- Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission
- State laws differ on whether officials can break window to retrieve pets from hot cars
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Updated Family of 4 forced from their home in Alsace Township after flooding
- Aladdin owners putting soul into The Market in Downtown Allentown
- Young male taken to hospital after shooting in Reading
- Updated EPA raises concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from B. Braun plant near Allentown
- Allentown Fire Department welcomes 3 new firefighters