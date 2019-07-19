Republican nominee for Allentown mayor suggests new initiatives to reduce Allentown crime

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown mayoral candidate Tim Ramos is pushing for new initiatives to curb violence in the city.

Ramos, the Republican nominee, outlined proposed changes to help keep the community safe.

There have been at least 25 shooting victims in Allentown since last month.

Ramos says he wants to re-establish community policing and reinstate curfews for children. Ramos also wants to have an emergency summit with Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell and police.

"What is called for here in the city of Allentown is leadership, and strong leadership and true leadership that knows how to lead the way for the city of Allentown and show them that it is safe and that we have an effective plan to keep them safe in their homes," Ramos said.

Mayor O'Connell says he's scheduled walking patrols in the city with police for next week, and will also be launching a new violent crime task force.

Ramos will challenge O'Connell in November's election.