Rescue crews respond to now closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail
Woman injured on the trail
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Rescue crews from multiple departments were called to the now shuttered Glen Onoko Falls trail Sunday.
Officials said 25 first responders were needed to rescue a 21-year-old woman near the first set of falls.
The trail is located on state gamelands in Carbon County. Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission officially closed the trail May 1 after numerous injuries and deaths.
