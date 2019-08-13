Residents concerned as plans for so-called sludge plant being reviewed

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Plans for the so-called sludge plant in Plainfield Township continue to be revised.

The developers say the proposed plant will use landfill gas to convert human waste into fertilizer.

They say it will also create jobs and promote green energy in Northampton County.

People who live in the area are concerned about the smell and what will happen to streams near the plant like Waltz Creek and a Little Bushkill Creek tributary.

The plant has not been approved. Four permit applications are still under review by the DEP.