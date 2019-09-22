Residents evacuated after three-alarm fire at Lehigh County nursing home
UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. - All residents and staff are accounted for after an early-morning three-alarm fire at a Lehigh County nursing home.
The fire was reported 2:53 a.m. Sunday at the Heather Glen Nursing Home at 415 Blue Barn Road.
Multiple fire departments from Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton County responded to the scene.
Firefighters attacked the fire while also mounting a full evacuation of the building. Eighty-two live-in residents and five staff members were taken to safety. Some residents had to be rescued from windows by firefighters using a ladder truck.
Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company said that the fire appeared to have started on the outside of the building and got into the roof of the structure.
The fire company said that there was no actual fire in the living quarters, but there was heavy smoke to the one end of the structure.
Officials said firefighters had to open the roof and pull down the ceilings to get to the fire.
Several residents were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Fogelsville Deputy Fire Chief Doug Gernerd said some residents were taken to Trexlertown Fire Company. There were also reports of residents being transported to South Mountain Memory Care in Emmaus. The reports were confirmed with an employee at the facility.
Heather Glen Nursing Home will be closed until further notice, Gernerd said.
The Upper Macungie Bureau of Fire and the Upper Macungie Township Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
