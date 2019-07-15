Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly

NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - North Catasauqua, Northampton County is a place where patriotism is prominent. It is a town where people pass the time on their porches, and where you know the police chief.

"He was very kind, he was understandable, and he tried to help anybody who needed help," said resident Beverly Kratzer.

For more than 45 years, nearly 40 of them as chief, Kim Moyer protected the one-square-mile borough of less than 3,000 residents.

"Friend, mentor and to us a role model. Everything you could ever ask for in a boss, a leader," said N. Catty Corporal Christopher Wolfer.

On Saturday the 68-year old died suddenly. Borough Hall was dressed in black and the flag was at half-staff Monday.

"Brought this department around to what it is today. A big tragic loss for everyone in the community," said Mayor William Molchany.

Mayor Molchany's dad hired Moyer and appointed him chief in the 1970's. He says Moyer was the bedrock of the community, highlighted during the borough's 100 year celebration in 2007.

"Fun time for the whole community, a parade, a big celebration. He was instrumental in all that," Molchany said.

That community connection is a key in policing, says fellow Chief and friend Douglas Kish of Catasauqua.

"He was always available and could count on him to be there if you needed something," Kish said.

Moyer's men may be mourning, but are focusing on his legacy. They've received condolences from departments as far away as Colorado.

"Hope this day never comes and under these circumstances be we knew that when the would come and thousands would be affected and the outpouring has been enormous," Wolfer said.