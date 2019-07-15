Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly
NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - North Catasauqua, Northampton County is a place where patriotism is prominent. It is a town where people pass the time on their porches, and where you know the police chief.
"He was very kind, he was understandable, and he tried to help anybody who needed help," said resident Beverly Kratzer.
For more than 45 years, nearly 40 of them as chief, Kim Moyer protected the one-square-mile borough of less than 3,000 residents.
"Friend, mentor and to us a role model. Everything you could ever ask for in a boss, a leader," said N. Catty Corporal Christopher Wolfer.
On Saturday the 68-year old died suddenly. Borough Hall was dressed in black and the flag was at half-staff Monday.
"Brought this department around to what it is today. A big tragic loss for everyone in the community," said Mayor William Molchany.
Mayor Molchany's dad hired Moyer and appointed him chief in the 1970's. He says Moyer was the bedrock of the community, highlighted during the borough's 100 year celebration in 2007.
"Fun time for the whole community, a parade, a big celebration. He was instrumental in all that," Molchany said.
That community connection is a key in policing, says fellow Chief and friend Douglas Kish of Catasauqua.
"He was always available and could count on him to be there if you needed something," Kish said.
Moyer's men may be mourning, but are focusing on his legacy. They've received condolences from departments as far away as Colorado.
"Hope this day never comes and under these circumstances be we knew that when the would come and thousands would be affected and the outpouring has been enormous," Wolfer said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown
After more than a year of talking about it, payroll company ADP is finally in Tower 5.Read More »
- Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly
- Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown
- Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence
- Police nab trio in alleged cell phone theft ring
- Sands Event Center to be renamed Wind Creek Event Center
- Fire crews rescue dog from storm drain in Lower Saucon
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'
- Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim
- Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence
- Berks has 1st mosquito test positive for West Nile in 2019
- Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged
- Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown
- Updated Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly
- Updated First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown
- Updated NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage
- Updated Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car