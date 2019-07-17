Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Community members gathered in Allentown Tuesday night to voice their concerns over the recent shootings.
The meeting at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church was calm and civil, and for all the outrage there weren't many people there. However, those that did show up had plenty of suggestions on how to fix the issue of gun violence.
Jim Spang Jr., who lives and runs a neighborhood watch group in the Sixth Ward, brought a list of complaints from residents to Tuesday night's meeting.
He says the city would be safer if it had its full complement of police officers.
"We expect city officials to bring up the police department's numbers to the proper numbers to police the city of our size," Spang said.
The meeting only had 17 residents show up despite massive public outrage on social media following around two dozen shootings in the last two months.
Interim Mayor Ray O'Connell couldn't attend for personal reasons but representatives from Allentown City Council, City Hall and the Allentown Police Department were there.
Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben, who several residents said should be held accountable for the recent violence, was not in attendance.
One solution that many shared was community policing, putting cops back on the street.
Captain Glenn Granitz said it can be done, and needs to be.
"We do have to get back to that grasssroots. We need to give those officers time to correct the problem. That's what community policing is," Granitz said.
The residents say they understand the issue of gun violence won't be fixed overnight. If they can get on the same page with the police, they say they could work together to stop the problems with violence... for good.
