Residents react after death at Bangor Quarry
49-year-old man dies after jumping into quarry
BANGOR. Pa. - Another tragedy strikes in the forbidden Bangor Quarry.
Officials say a 49-year-old man originally from the Bangor area has died, after cliff jumping into the water Friday night. Witnesses say he had been there to swim with a friend.
After that fatal jump, they saw him floating in the water, face down, for about 15 minutes. Northampton County officials arrived on scene, pulling his body from the water.
"They just don't realize the danger," Bangor resident Cherly Hower said. Hower has lived in Banger all her life. She says, hearing about a deadly cliff jump, isn't anything new.
"There's so many things like ledges," Hower explained, "...and if you don't hit the ledge going in, you can get stuck under it trying to get back up."
"A lot of people don't know how dangerous it is," another area resident, Steve Bonser said, "...300 plus feet deep over there."
Bonser grew up right down the road from the Quarry. Bonser admits, as a teenager, he himself used to enjoy the thrill of swimming in that crystal blue water.
"Unfortunately, kept from doing that as I got older," Bonser said, "you make one mistake, it's 300 feet deep, you're pretty much done for after that."
In the wake of this most recent tragedy, both Bonser, and Hower, are asking others to be alert, and to be smart. "Just wish everybody would be careful. It's sad, you hate to hear of anybody losing their life," Hower said.
