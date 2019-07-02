Residents waiting for cleanup crews after porch roof collapse
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The scene of a scary porch collapse impacting several homes in Allentown was still a mess Tuesday afternoon.
Residents are waiting for cleanup crews to haul it all away, so they can safely go in and out of their front doors.
Five homes lost their porches completely. Two had partial collapses, and there are beams now holding them up.
Residents told 69 News they were told it's the property owners' responsibility to clean it up.
We saw someone assessing damage, but no one cleaning up or starting repairs.
Stephanie Herrera and her family were expecting to move next week. Those plans might be on hold.
She's not sure how she'll carry out all her stuff with debris surrounding her front door. Her porch roof flattened her porch Monday night.
Several of her neighbors on North Ninth Street are in the same boat.
She has her suspicions as to what went wrong.
"Obviously, there was water somewhere you know what I mean," she said. "A lot of that is worn, you don't change that, water gets inside it you know what water does to wood."
No word from officials as to what triggered it.
People can stay in their home, but they've been told to only use their back doors until it's cleaned up.
Diana Nevies' porch was spared.
She never questioned the integrity of her roof before, but this is making her wonder.
"I'm concerned now, because one more house, mines next," she said.
