Lehigh Valley

Residents waiting for cleanup crews after porch roof collapse

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 05:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 05:25 PM EDT

Residents waiting for cleanup crews after porch roof collapse

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The scene of a scary porch collapse impacting several homes in Allentown was still a mess Tuesday afternoon.

Residents are waiting for cleanup crews to haul it all away, so they can safely go in and out of their front doors.

Five homes lost their porches completely. Two had partial collapses, and there are beams now holding them up.

Residents told 69 News they were told it's the property owners' responsibility to clean it up.

We saw someone assessing damage, but no one cleaning up or starting repairs.

Stephanie Herrera and her family were expecting to move next week. Those plans might be on hold.

She's not sure how she'll carry out all her stuff with debris surrounding her front door. Her porch roof flattened her porch Monday night.

Several of her neighbors on North Ninth Street are in the same boat.

She has her suspicions as to what went wrong.

"Obviously, there was water somewhere you know what I mean," she said. "A lot of that is worn, you don't change that, water gets inside it you know what water does to wood."

No word from officials as to what triggered it.

People can stay in their home, but they've been told to only use their back doors until it's cleaned up.

Diana Nevies' porch was spared.

She never questioned the integrity of her roof before, but this is making her wonder.

"I'm concerned now, because one more house, mines next," she said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

06:17 PM

  • WSW 13 mph
  • 31°
  • 55%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Whitehall convenience store seeks liquor license
69 News

Whitehall convenience store seeks liquor license

Man suspected in Wilson homicide surrenders to police

Man suspected in Wilson homicide surrenders to police

Police investigating after break-in at Northampton County church

Police investigating after break-in at Northampton County church

Porch roofs of several homes collapse in Allentown

Porch roofs of several homes collapse in Allentown

Bethlehem Township's library branch to open July 16
69 News

Bethlehem Township's library branch to open July 16

History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round

History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round

St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley

St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley

Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
69 News

Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers

Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery

Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery

Slate Belt Regional Police searching for suspects in church burglary
Slate Belt Regional Police Department

Slate Belt Regional Police searching for suspects in church burglary

Diocese of Allentown to reduce office work force by 24 percent, take other cost-cutting measures

Diocese of Allentown to reduce office work force by 24 percent, take other cost-cutting measures

Upper Saucon police seeking person of interest in theft investigation
courtesy photo

Upper Saucon police seeking person of interest in theft investigation

Mechanical problem closes Allentown's Bucky Boyle splash park
Courtesy City of Allentown

Mechanical problem closes Allentown's Bucky Boyle splash park

Authorities determining whether charges to be filed in North Whitehall standoff

Authorities determining whether charges to be filed in North Whitehall standoff

State Police: Person reported to be armed with gun barricaded inside North Whitehall home
69 News

State Police: Person reported to be armed with gun barricaded inside North Whitehall home

Woman taken into custody after standoff in Lehigh County
69 News

Woman taken into custody after standoff in Lehigh County

IronPigs breakout the brooms, sweep rival Rail Riders

IronPigs breakout the brooms, sweep rival Rail Riders

Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem

Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem

Andre Reed 'goes the extra yard' by rehabbing park named after him

Andre Reed 'goes the extra yard' by rehabbing park named after him

ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths, says Schumer

ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths, says Schumer

Allentown police investigating Friday night shooting

Allentown police investigating Friday night shooting

1 person dead after crash in South Whitehall

1 person dead after crash in South Whitehall

Strong storms cause damage in Lehigh Valley, Berks County

Strong storms cause damage in Lehigh Valley, Berks County

AFD: Fireworks likely to blame for fire at Elementary School

AFD: Fireworks likely to blame for fire at Elementary School

Police find man in manic state in Wawa restroom

Police find man in manic state in Wawa restroom

July Fourth fun in Allentown

July Fourth fun in Allentown

Roof fire at McKinley Elementary School

Roof fire at McKinley Elementary School

Allentown ranked in top 10 most undervalued cities in US

Allentown ranked in top 10 most undervalued cities in US

Kids test fire safety skills in firefighter challenge

Kids test fire safety skills in firefighter challenge

Girl claims to be selling candy for school fundraiser in door-to-door scam

Girl claims to be selling candy for school fundraiser in door-to-door scam

Arrest warrant issued in homicide of Wilson man Wednesday
69 News

Arrest warrant issued in homicide of Wilson man Wednesday

Allentown School district passes resolution asking charter schools for 10% reimbursement cut
69 News

Allentown School district passes resolution asking charter schools for 10% reimbursement cut

New community center in Bethlehem aims to help families impacted by substance use

New community center in Bethlehem aims to help families impacted by substance use

Allentown school board names new Dieruff High School principal
Photo courtesy Allentown School District

Allentown school board names new Dieruff High School principal

State police suspect rash of Lehigh County car break-ins linked
69 News

State police suspect rash of Lehigh County car break-ins linked

Allentown man charged in connection to North Fifth Street shooting

Allentown man charged in connection to North Fifth Street shooting

Allentown School District approves budget with 1.75% tax increase

Allentown School District approves budget with 1.75% tax increase

LVPC says Jaindl's Lehigh Township plan is pretty divine

LVPC says Jaindl's Lehigh Township plan is pretty divine

Salisbury appoints interim police chief, recognizes and honors retiring top cop
69 News

Salisbury appoints interim police chief, recognizes and honors retiring top cop

World War II vet gets high school diploma seven decades later
69 News

World War II vet gets high school diploma seven decades later

Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death

Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death

Man's death in Wilson Borough Wednesday ruled a homicide

Man's death in Wilson Borough Wednesday ruled a homicide

Lehigh Township police looking for man accused of assaulting girlfriend, her children
Lehigh Township police

Lehigh Township police looking for man accused of assaulting girlfriend, her children

Clydesdale Bus Lines expands service to Lehigh Valley

Clydesdale Bus Lines expands service to Lehigh Valley

Man charged with homicide in 2018 death of woman in Lower Milford Township

Man charged with homicide in 2018 death of woman in Lower Milford Township

Heroes to Heroes Foundation helps local veterans heal through trips to Israel

Heroes to Heroes Foundation helps local veterans heal through trips to Israel

City Center announces 4 more merchants for the Downtown Allentown Market

City Center announces 4 more merchants for the Downtown Allentown Market

Allentown gearing up for 2019 Citizen's Police Academy

Allentown gearing up for 2019 Citizen's Police Academy

Fire drives family from Fountain Hill home

Fire drives family from Fountain Hill home

State police searching for hit-and-run driver
69 News

State police searching for hit-and-run driver