Road re-opens day after Allentown train derailment
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police report that a road closed since Tuesday afternoon because of a train derailment has finally re-opened.
Central Boulevard in Bethlehem closed early Tuesday afternoon from Brookside Drive to River Drive on the Allentown side.
A Norfolk Southern train was being remotely piloted out of the yard, when two cars went off the tracks. One car overturned and split into two.
The damaged car was carrying very small plastic beads used for soda and water bottles, which fire officials said were not hazardous. The other car off the tracks was carrying lumber. No injuries were reported.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant
The Easton Planning Commission approved plans for the $15 million Commodore development on Northampton Street after some sparring with developer Garett Vassel over a grant to provide one subsidized apartment Wednesday.Read More »
- Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather
- Allentown Center Square revamp to commence
- Food vendors hit the high notes at Musikfest
- Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest
- 60 craft breweries file brief saying case involving Clean Water act could affect their livelihoods
- Man killed after fiery I-78 crash in July identified
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother
- Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting
- Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019
- The whole building shook": State police investigating explosion in Elverson, Chester County
- 2nd man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading
- Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest
- Updated Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough
- Updated Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant
- Updated Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather
- Allentown Center Square revamp to commence