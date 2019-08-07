Road re-opens day after Allentown train derailment

John Fries

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police report that a road closed since Tuesday afternoon because of a train derailment has finally re-opened.

Central Boulevard in Bethlehem closed early Tuesday afternoon from Brookside Drive to River Drive on the Allentown side.

A Norfolk Southern train was being remotely piloted out of the yard, when two cars went off the tracks. One car overturned and split into two.

The damaged car was carrying very small plastic beads used for soda and water bottles, which fire officials said were not hazardous. The other car off the tracks was carrying lumber. No injuries were reported.