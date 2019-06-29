Roof fire at McKinley Elementary School
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police responded to 12:30 a.m. fire at a McKinley Elementary School in Allentown on Saturday.
The school is located in the 1100 block of West Turner Street.
It appears the fire was only on the roof which was contained by emergency crews on the scene. Officials report that there was minimal damage to the roof. There was some water damage.
Officials say the fire was most likely caused by the illegal use of fireworks.
