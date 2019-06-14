Crews: Driver seriously injured after Route 22 crash in Hanover Township
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Part of a highway that runs through Northampton County was backed up Thursday after a crash.
It happened in the westbound lanes of Route 22 in Hanover Township, just past Airport Road.
Crews on the scene say a vehicle hit the center median and flipped. They say the driver is seriously hurt after getting ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle.
The westbound lanes reopened after crews cleared the scene.
