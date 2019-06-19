S&P downgrades Easton's bond rating
EASTON, Pa. - The city of Easton's bond rating has gone down by a notch.
Standard and Poor's has lowered its long-term rating on Easton from an "A-plus" to an "A".
The financial services company says it gave the downgrade because of the city's willingness to take on higher levels of risk for economic development, as well as weaker financial management practices and liquidity concerns.
S&P warns that if Easton experiences any budgetary pressure its bond rating could go down again.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
South Whitehall approves $1.3M for 2019 roadway repair project
The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners accepted a bid of $1.36 million on Wednesday from an Ephrata contractor for the township's 2019 local roadway repair and repaving project, scheduled to begin sometime in the middle of...Read More »
- Bethlehem Township's Community Days Festival offers rides, food and games
- Bethlehem boxer signs with local promotion company
- IronPigs skid continues with 6th straight loss
- Annual 'Bash at the Beach' begins Thursday
- Steel FC return to Goodman for a match
- Pet oxygen kits donated to Easton Fire Department
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man found guilty in stabbing death of wife
- Band's fans flock to SPAC for Downtown Alive concert
- Mother charged with homicide after newborn found in paint bucket
- Following outcry over closure, Monroe County Hospice House will reopen
- PHOTOS: A Flock of Seagulls plays free concert in Reading
- One Tank Trip: George's Furniture
- Man in custody after stabbing in Reading
- Bill aims to give $300 million to Social Security Administration to address wait times
- Updated School improvement plans outlined for Reading School Board
- Updated Police still searching for 3 suspects in David Ortiz shooting