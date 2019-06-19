S&P downgrades Easton's bond rating

EASTON, Pa. - The city of Easton's bond rating has gone down by a notch.

Standard and Poor's has lowered its long-term rating on Easton from an "A-plus" to an "A".

The financial services company says it gave the downgrade because of the city's willingness to take on higher levels of risk for economic development, as well as weaker financial management practices and liquidity concerns.

S&P warns that if Easton experiences any budgetary pressure its bond rating could go down again.