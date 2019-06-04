Sale of old Bath municipal building will help pay for the new one

BATH, Pa. - A major real estate transaction in the Borough of Bath has officials seeing black.

The sale of the old borough hall means the new hall which opened a year ago will be paid off sooner than anticipated.

Officials say they received six bids on the property. The winning bid: "$403,000.

"$403,000 for us was a grand slam. We're very happy with that," said Borough Manager Brad Flynn.

The old borough building is in a residential zone and borough officials think the new owners will convert it into an apartment complex.

"Possibly ten to twelve units, probably a mid, I don't know if it is going to go luxury apartment, but mid range style apartment building," Flynn said.

It's a win-win situation for the Borough of Bath. The old building will be back on the tax roll, and people living in the apartments will pay Earned Income Tax to the borough.

The money from the sale will pay the debts of the new borough hall: 14 years of loan payments wiped out in a year, according to Flynn.

Flynn says the new building should be paid off in late 2019, thus keeping taxes low for people living in Bath.