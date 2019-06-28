Salisbury appoints interim police chief, recognizes and honors retiring top cop

69 News Salisbury Police Sgt. Kevin Soberick, left, will become acting chief of police when he steps in for Allen Stiles, right, who will retire from the force after 25 years of service on July 12

SALISBURY TWP., Pa - It was unusual to see Salisbury Police Chief Allen Stiles in his full dress blues at Thursday's township board of commissioners' meeting.

It was because the meeting was more than just business as usual. It not only featured the recognition of Stiles' 25 years as the township's top cop, but also the appointment of Sgt. Kevin Soberick as his temporary replacement, the reassignment of Officer Jason Laky as the new school resource officer, and the hiring of an outspoken Belgian Shepherd named "Miklo" to the K-9 unit.

The commissioners presented Stiles with an award recognizing his many years of service. He will officially retire July 12. They recognized his sense of dedication and touted a long list of accomplishments including securing nearly $1.5 million in state and local grants for his department. He also secured and installed various equipment systems from vehicle, body and office cameras to buying advanced first aid kits with oxygen and AED apparatus for every patrol vehicle to name a select few.

In addition, Stiles' community outreach programs included block watches, community policing, "Coffee with a Cop," the cops and kids reading program, and participation in the National Night Out. He also was involved in active shooter response and less lethal weapons training for his officers.

He began his career in 1973 as a Bethlehem Township patrolman and was promoted to a first detective. He subsequently was Hellertown's police chief from 1985-1994, until he became Salisbury's top cop.

"It's been my pleasure to serve Salisbury Township and to do the right thing for both the residents and all of you," Stiles commented.

"Dedicated, well accomplished, and will be sorely missed," is how Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich described Stiles.

Replacing Stiles as acting police chief until a search is conducted and a new top cop is hired will be Soberick, who's worked for the Salisbury Police Department since 1995. He was promoted to his current position in 2002.

Soberick said he plans on applying to become the permanent police chief.

Finally, Officer Jason Laky will become the new school resource officer through an agreement with the Salisbury Township School District. He also will assume ownership of K-9 patrol dog "Rocket," who also will be retiring from the force and will be replaced by "Miklo."