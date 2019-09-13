Salisbury Township appoints new police chief
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Salisbury Township has a new police chief.
The township board of commissioners voted 3-0 at Thursday night's meeting to appoint Kevin Soberick to the chief of police position.
Soberick has been an officer with the township police department for 22 years, most recently as a sergeant.
Soberick is replacing Allen Stiles, who recently retired after serving as chief since 1994.
