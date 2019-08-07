Salisbury Township public works employee, 2 vehicles struck after 3-car accident

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A truck driver and a township employee were injured after a truck and trailer veered off the road early Tuesday afternoon in Lehigh County.

The Salisbury Township Police Department was sent to the 2700 block of Lindberg Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries around 2 p.m.

The truck had been driving east on Lindberg Avenue when, due to an apparent medical issue, the driver veered off of the road and struck two township public works vehicles.

A township public works employee was also struck during the accident.

The truck driver and employee were taken to the Lehigh Valley Health Network Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours as crews reconstructed the accident.

The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the Salisbury Township Police Department are investigating the accident.