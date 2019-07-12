Salisbury Township residents up in arms about exploding fireworks

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A couple of Salisbury Township residents approached the township's board of commissioners Thursday hoping to stop a neighbor from setting off what they say are bombs, not fireworks.

Ron and Jaime Rindock of Forest Drive said they hear six to eight daily intermittent, ear-deafening explosions emanating from the north side of East Susquehanna Street. Some of the fireworks were at late night hours.

Ron Rindock noted following an explosion a huge pummel of smoke can be seen rising into the air from a property located several blocks from his home.

He agreed with his wife that what is being detonated are actual bombs and dynamite sticks. He said other neighbors have informed them their walls and windows actually vibrate significantly during explosions.

The Rindocks say they, and several other neighbors have approached the alleged detonator, but all protests to date have been ignored.

Retiring Police Chief Allen Stiles said patrol officers must directly observe illegal fireworks being lit in order to make an arrest. He suggested in this case the Rindocks should secure a signed permission statement from the property owner giving police permission to enter the property during or after a detonation in order to search without a traditional warrant.

In addition, Stiles said taping an illegal fireworks lighting would also help efforts for a successful prosecution.

In other business, the commissioners recognized Kevin Urban of Salisbury's public works department for 34 years with the township. They also congratulated him on his retirement.

Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich said Urban has been a valuable employee for the past 34 years and an asset to the public works team. His last day will be July 12.