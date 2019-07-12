Salisbury Township residents up in arms about exploding fireworks
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A couple of Salisbury Township residents approached the township's board of commissioners Thursday hoping to stop a neighbor from setting off what they say are bombs, not fireworks.
Ron and Jaime Rindock of Forest Drive said they hear six to eight daily intermittent, ear-deafening explosions emanating from the north side of East Susquehanna Street. Some of the fireworks were at late night hours.
Ron Rindock noted following an explosion a huge pummel of smoke can be seen rising into the air from a property located several blocks from his home.
He agreed with his wife that what is being detonated are actual bombs and dynamite sticks. He said other neighbors have informed them their walls and windows actually vibrate significantly during explosions.
The Rindocks say they, and several other neighbors have approached the alleged detonator, but all protests to date have been ignored.
Retiring Police Chief Allen Stiles said patrol officers must directly observe illegal fireworks being lit in order to make an arrest. He suggested in this case the Rindocks should secure a signed permission statement from the property owner giving police permission to enter the property during or after a detonation in order to search without a traditional warrant.
In addition, Stiles said taping an illegal fireworks lighting would also help efforts for a successful prosecution.
In other business, the commissioners recognized Kevin Urban of Salisbury's public works department for 34 years with the township. They also congratulated him on his retirement.
Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich said Urban has been a valuable employee for the past 34 years and an asset to the public works team. His last day will be July 12.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
Police said the 22-year-old was warned to stay away from the victim's homeRead More »
- Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault
- Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
- Salisbury Township residents up in arms about exploding fireworks
- Developer plans to turn Bethlehem building into studio apartments
- Pa. lawmaker crafting bill which aims to cap out-of-pocket costs for people with diabetes
- Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
- Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Ontelaunee
- Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties
- Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley
- Updated Car crashes into building in Spring Township
- Get ready for Amazon Prime Day
- Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
- Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault
- Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
- PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company