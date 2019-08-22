Salvation Army hands out free school supplies to Lehigh Valley families

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Salvation Army is taking the stress out of back-to-school shopping for some families.

Hundreds lined up for hours in Allentown Thursday morning, waiting to get free backpacks.

The Salvation Army is giving out about 750 backpacks filled with school supplies.

It's the 15th year the Salvation Army's put on this event to help local families in need. More than a dozen companies pitched in financially to make this happen.

Many on the receiving end calling this an incredible blessing. The Salvation Army's Major Lydia Mercado says it's more than just backpacks, it's a reminder of the power of strengthening the community.

"Strengthening us as people, as one, not division, not last names, nothing else just we are one. If you hurt, I hurt with you. If I have something that could help you, let's do it, let's do it together," she said.