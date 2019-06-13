Search of Bethlehem apartment turns up Oxy, cash and cocaine, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is facing felony drug charges following a search of his Eastwood Road apartment and his storage unit.

Bethlehem police late Tuesday afternoon executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Eastwood Road at an apartment belonging to Jonathan Adorno-Melendez. Authorities said a search of Adorno-Melendez turned up $507 cash, three Suboxone films and three Oxycodone tablets, according to court records.

A search of the apartment, meanwhile, allegedly turned up 81 more Oxycodone tablets, 71 baggies of suspected cocaine, 15 baggies of Suboxone films and 16 tablets of Tramadol, according to records. Suboxone film is used to treat opioid addiction and can cause addiction. Tramadol is a pain medication that can also cause addiction.

Police said the cocaine totaled 35 grams with a street value of about $2,000. Officers also recovered more than $5,700 in cash. Authorities said they also searched a storage unit at 4011 Wilson Avenue rented Adorno-Melendez and found hundreds of empty, resealable plastic baggies.

Police charged the 36-year-old with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Judge John Capobianco arraigned Adorno-Melendez Tuesday night, setting bail at $25,000. He was released from custody on Wednesday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf.

Adorno-Melendez’s next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 25.