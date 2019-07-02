Second 'Money Rules Everything' gang member charged in Moravian robbery

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County now allege that a member of a Bethlehem street gang took part in a 2017 armed robbery inside a Moravian College dorm with a fellow alleged gang member.

Bethlehem police on Monday charged Zahmire S. Welcome with robbery and conspiracy in connection with the February 2017 gunpoint robbery of a Moravian student inside Hassler Hall. In September 2018, a Northampton County jury convicted Alkiohn Dunkins of robbery, simple assault, conspiracy and receiving stolen property for the same incident.

Authorities have alleged that the now 20-year-old Dunkins and the 21-year-old Welcome are members of the Money Rules Everything gang. Gang member Miles Harper in April pleaded guilty to a shooting outside the Lehigh Valley Mall last summer, and police have investigated the gang in connection with the April 2018 burning and stabbing death of 18-year-old Tyrell Holmes in Bethlehem.

In April, a Lehigh County grand jury indicted five members of the gang on one count each of being a member of a corrupt organization and conspiracy. The members named in the sealed indictment were Dunkins, Harper, Welcome, Yzire Jenkins-Rowe and Joseph Rodriguez-Valcarcel.

A Northampton County judge in January sentenced Dunkins to five to 10 years in state prison for his role in the Moravian College robbery. Harper was sentenced in April to two to 10 years in state prison in connection to the Lehigh Valley Mall shooting. And Welcome had been sentenced in December 2018 to six to 23 months in county jail after pleading guilty to a single count of robbery in connection to an assault and robbery at Bethlehem's Yosko Park.

He had been paroled in that case before ending up back in prison on the racketeering charges in Lehigh County.

As for the Moravian College robbery, the victim reported to police that two men in ski masks barged into his dorm room. One of the men was armed and pointed a gun at the student's head.

The robbers stole $1,000 in drug money from a locker and marijuana before punching the victim in the head. Dunkins was a Moravian student at the time, and investigators said his cellphone connected to the college's wifi system near the dorm at the time of the robbery.

His defense attorney tried to have the records thrown out, arguing an invasion of privacy.

District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned Welcome Monday afternoon on two counts each of robbery and conspiracy and a single count of weapons possession. The judge set bail at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing date of July 15.