Second plea deal entered in 14-pound Oregon pot shipment

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A second defendant in the case of a cross-county pot shipment intercepted in the Lehigh Valley has pleaded guilty.

On Friday, Carl McGuckin, of Upper Macungie Township, pleaded guilty to single felony counts of conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver. As part of a negotiated plea with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, Lehigh County Judge James Anthony immediately sentenced the 39-year-old to five years probation.

The judge ordered that McGuckin serve the probationary sentences on each charge concurrently. If he were to violate probation, Anthony said he could separate the charges and sentence McGuckin to up to 10 years in state prison.

McGuckin admitted in court that he flew to California with Jennifer Ernst to meet Damon Ehrhart. Once there, they packaged the marijuana, drove it to a FedEx terminal in Oregon and had it shipped to an address in Alburtis. McGuckin told the court that he had planned on flying back to the Lehigh Valley and picking up the package that would eventually be intercepted by authorities.

Shannon Muckey, meanwhile, was accepted into a first-time offenders program known as accelerated rehabilitative disposition or ARD on two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Her criminal record will be expunged upon successful completion of the program.

The judge ordered that the 48-year-old be supervised for one year.

Deputy Attorney General Timothy Doherty said Muckey was the "least culpable" of the defendants in the case. The package arriving from Oregon was addressed to her.

In March, Ehrhart pleaded guilty to single felony counts of conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 11 to 23 months minus a day in county jail followed by three years probation.

Ernst is the lone remaining defendant. Court records appear to indicate her case is headed to trial. She is scheduled for a status conference later this month, and Doherty told the judge that Muckey will be required to provide testimony in any remaining cases.

A statewide grand jury approved charges in March 2018 against Ernst, Muckey and Ehrhart, who lived in North Carolina at the time. Authorities arrested Ehrhart about two months after Ernst and Muckey were arraigned. Charges against McGuckin were filed in late July 2018.

The state attorney general's office and the Department of Homeland Security learned in February 2017 that a "suspicious" package arrived at a FedEx facility in Lehigh County, according to court records.

Authorities allege that Ernst shipped the package from Medford, Oregon, to Muckey's Moty Drive home in Alburtis, according to records.

A Pennsylvania State Police K9 hit on the package, and a search warrant turned up a watertight Pelican case inside the package. Investigators allegedly found 14 1-pound vacuum-sealed bags of "high-grade marijuana" inside along with 1,575 pieces of candy from the Redwood Candy Company in California. Each piece of candy included THC, the active ingredient in pot.

An undercover agent contacted Muckey, who reportedly said that she didn't know what was inside the package or who sent it. She did ask whether it was sent via FedEx.

Muckey agreed to meet the agent at a Quakertown-area Turkey Hill to pick up the package, but later canceled and told the agent to return the package to the sender.

Later, Muckey allegedly denied knowing anything about the package or knowing Ernst.

Investigators learned that Muckey and Ernst used to live in the same neighborhood and were friends on social media. On Friday Muckey's defense attorney described Ernst as an "acquaintance."

Investigators also pulled a fingerprint from the package belonging to Ehrhart, who had an address in California and the Lehigh Valley.

Authorities reviewed surveillance photos from a FedEx facility in Oregon that allegedly show Ernst arriving at the building, wheeling a cart into the lobby and paying for the shipment. Investigators said she paid $355 on Feb. 2, 2017, to ship the package that arrived in Lehigh County the next day.

Court records show McGuckin - who married Ernst in 2016 - had been friends with Ehrhart for about 10 years. He and Ernst visited Ehrhart's California home, where he operated an indoor pot-growing facility. Investigators said McGuckin paid Ehrhart $10,000 for the pot, and that he expected to make a $5,000 to $10,000 profit.

Court records indicate that Ehrhart and McGuckin had loaded the marijuana into the truck that the trio drove to Oregon.