Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Security came under the microscope at an Allentown middle school four days after a big brawl on campus.

Some parents have complained that the school resource officer at Harrison Morton Middle School was taking too tough a stance.

There was a relatively calm dismissal at Harrison Morton Monday after several reports last week of fights in the school.

Allentown police confirm a large fight broke out at the school last Thursday. No injuries were reported, but three students were arrested.

Police say the fight was pre-planned. But the incident riled up parents in the community.

A Facebook post a day later placed part of the blame on the school resource officer. The post says five students have been arrested for fighting in the last week.

That same post said school resource officer Laurance Harris said "it was his duty to remove predators."

A district spokesperson told 69 News in a statement that the district is working to put additional support at Harrison Morton, including administration staff.

When asked about officer Harris, the district official said, "The regular SRO is not there, but they have brought in additional support from APD."

Security guards were in place and no officer, and no further explanation as to why.

Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben did not address the status of Officer Harris, but says it is the mission of the Allentown Police Department to protect and serve all in our community.

"These students, educators, and staff deserve a peaceful environment to achieve these goals and it is sometimes necessary to remove those individuals who insist on disrupting the education process," he said.