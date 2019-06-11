Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Security came under the microscope at an Allentown middle school four days after a big brawl on campus.
Some parents have complained that the school resource officer at Harrison Morton Middle School was taking too tough a stance.
There was a relatively calm dismissal at Harrison Morton Monday after several reports last week of fights in the school.
Allentown police confirm a large fight broke out at the school last Thursday. No injuries were reported, but three students were arrested.
Police say the fight was pre-planned. But the incident riled up parents in the community.
A Facebook post a day later placed part of the blame on the school resource officer. The post says five students have been arrested for fighting in the last week.
That same post said school resource officer Laurance Harris said "it was his duty to remove predators."
A district spokesperson told 69 News in a statement that the district is working to put additional support at Harrison Morton, including administration staff.
When asked about officer Harris, the district official said, "The regular SRO is not there, but they have brought in additional support from APD."
Security guards were in place and no officer, and no further explanation as to why.
Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben did not address the status of Officer Harris, but says it is the mission of the Allentown Police Department to protect and serve all in our community.
"These students, educators, and staff deserve a peaceful environment to achieve these goals and it is sometimes necessary to remove those individuals who insist on disrupting the education process," he said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Slate belt man accused of setting off explosions to appear in court
A Slate Belt man accused of terrorizing his neighborhood in Northampton County with a series of explosions is expected in federal court Tuesday.Read More »
- Lehigh Valley Soccerfest returns to SteelStacks
- Peeping tom reported in Wilson
- Whitehall-Coplay School Board approves an almost 5% tax increase
- Whitehall Township Commissioners discuss renovations for municipal complex
- Upper Saucon completes agricultural land conservation agreement
- Sands name being erased from south Bethlehem
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Slate belt man accused of setting off explosions to appear in court
- 5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls
- Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week
- Woman gets 15-40 years prison for cult-related slaying of boyfriend
- String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'
- Truck loses crates of live chickens on I-78 near Krumsville
- New Wilson teacher to help research scientists aboard NOAA ship
- Updated KidsPeace receives $16,000 for foster families of opioid-impacted children
- Peeping tom reported in Wilson
- Reading police seek woman reported missing by family