Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses
For some of us the world can sometimes be gray, but as the saying goes, seeing is believing.
Students from Dieruff, Freedom, and Liberty high schools learned that this past semester at Penn State Lehigh Valley in a unique way.
Professor Sandy Kile had her kids write informative speeches. One in particular caught everyone's eye.
17-year-old Goshuami Valoy, better known as Gigi, wrote about her vision or lack thereof.
"The problem was mostly with red or green," Gigi said. "They either showed up as black or just gray, no shade at at all whatsoever."
"And after the speech, I said what are we gonna do about this?" Kile said. "And so we decided we were going to write to a company that provides colorblind corrective glasses."
They found Ben Zhuang, the founder of Pilestone Inc in Philadelphia, who was deeply touched.
Last Friday, Ben sent Gigi a test pair to try out.
"It was just colors that I've never seen or things that I never knew were that color and I just thought of the grass is really pretty!" Gigi said.
At Monday's graduation ceremony, she got a permanent pair.
In complete disbelief again, she started pointing things out around the room.
Putting everything in its proper perspective, Gigi's future can now be as bright and colorful as her new reality.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press Headquarters
Some former Lehigh Valley business properties may sit vacant for years awaiting redevelopment. Not so in the case of the former Rodale Press executive offices and corporate headquarters located on South 10th Street in Emmaus.Read More »
- Bethlehem Township may be host to charter school in 2023
- Proposed landfill gas processing facility receives zoning approval in Lower Saucon
- Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses
- BASD approves budget without tax increase for the first time in years
- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown celebrates first graduating class
- History's Headlines: Tragedy on the track
Latest From The Newsroom
- Daughter testifies in trial of man accused of stabbing his wife to death
- Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses
- Reading Fair re-branding after last year's low attendance
- Billy's Downtown Diner owner changes the restaurant's look as it celebrates 6 years in Allentown
- Pair of dog breeders charged after 200 dogs removed from kennel
- Tower Health, Drexel break ground on medical school campus
- Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press Headquarters
- Tenth suspect arrested in Ortiz shooting appears in court
- Local fairs facing financial challenges
- Bethlehem Township may be host to charter school in 2023