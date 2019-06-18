Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses

For some of us the world can sometimes be gray, but as the saying goes, seeing is believing.

Students from Dieruff, Freedom, and Liberty high schools learned that this past semester at Penn State Lehigh Valley in a unique way.

Professor Sandy Kile had her kids write informative speeches. One in particular caught everyone's eye.

17-year-old Goshuami Valoy, better known as Gigi, wrote about her vision or lack thereof.

"The problem was mostly with red or green," Gigi said. "They either showed up as black or just gray, no shade at at all whatsoever."

"And after the speech, I said what are we gonna do about this?" Kile said. "And so we decided we were going to write to a company that provides colorblind corrective glasses."

They found Ben Zhuang, the founder of Pilestone Inc in Philadelphia, who was deeply touched.

Last Friday, Ben sent Gigi a test pair to try out.

"It was just colors that I've never seen or things that I never knew were that color and I just thought of the grass is really pretty!" Gigi said.

At Monday's graduation ceremony, she got a permanent pair.

In complete disbelief again, she started pointing things out around the room.

Putting everything in its proper perspective, Gigi's future can now be as bright and colorful as her new reality.