Sen. Pat Browne's former PAC treasurer charged with embezzlement

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The former treasurer for state Sen. Pat Browne's re-election campaign is accused of stealing nearly $600,000 from the senator's political action committee for personal and business expenses before trying to secretly return the money.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office charged Michael P. Ellwood with single felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property and nearly 200 campaign finance violations in connection to the roughly 11 years he allegedly embezzled money from Browne's PAC.

District Judge Michael D'Amore arraigned the 55-year-old Tuesday morning, releasing him from custody on $25,000 unsecured bail. Ellwood, of Salisbury Township, immediately waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled to appear in Lehigh County Court on Nov. 5 for his formal arraignment.

In December 2018, Browne and his attorney provided state investigators with information that Ellwood, the treasurer overseeing contributions to Browne's re-election, allegedly wrote 74 checks from the "Citizens for Patrick Browne" bank account to his accounting firm, Ellwood and Company, according to the criminal complaint. The checks totaled $578,050.

Authorities said Ellwood later wrote 29 checks from his business account, depositing $308,050 back into Browne's PAC. The net theft was about $270,000 that investigators say Ellwood repaid in August.

Browne said in a prepared statement that he contacted the state attorney general's office as soon as the allegations came to his attention. He said his campaign committee has cooperated since the start of the investigation.

"I cannot adequately express how devastated I am to have found out that someone I have known for almost my whole life and someone I had infinite confidence in, misappropriated funds out of my campaign committee account," Browne said in a prepared statement. "I have come to learn that his actions were perpetuated by substantial mental challenges that escalated over time," Browne said. "Notwithstanding that fact, they still involved serious violations of campaign finance laws and needed to be dealt with appropriately."

A call to Ellwood's business office Tuesday afternoon went unanswered, and a message was not immediately returned. His attorney was not immediately available for comment.

Public records from the Pennsylvania Department of State show that Ellwood's certified public account license expired in April 2004.

Investigators said a review of the campaign's bank records showed Ellwood allegedly made his first unauthorized withdrawal for $5,000 in May 2007, according to court records. The expenditures from the campaign were checks written to Ellwood's accounting firm and deposited into his business account in amounts ranging from $2,275 to $41,500.

The first unreported deposit into the Citizens for Patrick Browne account was for $1,000 in July 2017 followed six days later by another $4,000 deposit. Investigators said bank records show a series of deposits each year in 2007 through 2010 and single deposits in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Authorities said neither Browne, nor his campaign manager gave Ellwood permission to write himself checks outside of a "nominal fee" that ranged from $687 to $3,775 for his services as treasurer of the PAC.

Browne reportedly informed investigators that Ellwood told him in November 2018 that he "borrowed money from the account," according to records. Ellwood allegedly told the senator that he "borrowed $250,000" but failed to mention he took about $578,000 and returned about $308,000, according to records.

Investigators said a review of Ellwood's bank accounts allegedly showed that he used the embezzled money to pay child support, rent, utilities, payroll, credit cards, taxes and himself. Records reportedly showed withdrawals from the PAC and checks written a few days later by Ellwood noted with "payroll," "reimbursement" or "distribution," according to the complaint.

Investigators said Ellwood's business account "had minimal cash flow" outside of the money allegedly embezzled from Browne's PAC. They said his accounting firm would have been unable to meet its financial obligations without it.

Authorities said they have been unable to determine what Ellwood used the embezzled money for from 2007 to 2012.

Following talks between Ellwood's attorney and the attorney general's office about the pending charges, Browne's PAC received a $270,000 check on Aug. 5.

Along with the single felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property, Ellwood faces 177 misdemeanor counts for unlawful election expenses, failing to report expenses from the PAC and failing to report the deposits he made to the PAC.