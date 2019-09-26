Coroner called to serious crash on Route 378 in Bethlehem 69 News 69 News 69 News 69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The coroner was called to a crash on Route 378 in Bethlehem that closed both sides of the highway late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Route 378 traffic is heavily impacted between Third Avenue and Catasauqua Road, with the southbound lanes shut down and one lane northbound also closed.

Several 69 News viewers said they saw at least one vehicle in flames.

No word yet on what caused this crash or how many victims were involved.

Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for the latest.