Seth Mull, accused of promoting prostitution from behind bars, is headed to trial
EASTON, Pa. - A convicted rapist facing charges after allegedly trying to encourage prostitution from prison is headed to trial.
Seth Mull, who faces a charge of promoting and encouraging prostitution, will have a formal arraignment on August 8 at 1 p.m.
Authorities charged Seth Mull with a single felony count of promoting prostitution for allegedly encouraging a woman, while he was in Northampton County Prison, to wear sexy costumes on webcams and have sex with multiple men for money.
“We are going to make a ton of money,” Mull allegedly told the woman in a text message.
The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office in January began investigating a complaint from Public Safety Administrator Kenneth Kraft that Mull tried to convince the 27-year-old victim to prostitute herself for him, according to court records.
Kraft lodged the complaint after reviewing communications between Mull and the woman made on tablets made available to prisoners to communicate with family and friends.
